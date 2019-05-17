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    • Soft and flexible teat Soft and flexible teat Soft and flexible teat

      Philips Avent Newborn Natural starter set

      SCD290/14

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Soft and flexible teat

      Our Natural bottle with an ultra soft teat more closely resembles the breast. The wide breast-shaped teat with flexible spiral design and comfort petals allows natural latch on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding.

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      Newborn Natural starter set
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      Soft and flexible teat

      Designed for a comfortable feed

      • Newborn Starter Set
      Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped teat

      Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped teat

      The wide breast shaped teat promotes a natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

      Skin-soft teat designed for a natural feed

      Skin-soft teat designed for a natural feed

      Soft and wide base teat for secure latch on.

      Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

      Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

      Flexible spiral design, combined with our unique comfort petals to create a flexible teat, allowing for a more natural feed without teat collapse.

      Unique anti-colic valve technology

      Unique anti-colic valve technology

      Our unique anti-colic valve technology is designed to reduce colic and discomfort, by venting air into the bottle instead of your baby's tummy.

      Teats with different flow rates available

      Teats with different flow rates available

      The Philips Avent Natural range offers different teat softness and increasing flow rates for every development stage of your baby.

      Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

      Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

      Due to the unique shape, the bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby’s tiny hands.

      Compatible with the Philips Avent Natural range

      Compatible with the Philips Avent Natural range

      Mix and match our breast pump, bottle and cup parts, and create the product that works for you, when you need it!

      Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

      Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

      Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.

      Soother with soft & flexible shield for fewer skin marks

      Soother with soft & flexible shield for fewer skin marks

      Delicate skin needs extra care. Our ultra soft soother with FlexiFit technology lets this shield follow the natural curves of your baby's face for a comfortable fit. Your little one will experience fewer skin marks and less irritation.

      Bottle brush with curved brush head for easy cleaning

      Bottle brush with curved brush head for easy cleaning

      Specially curved brush head and molded handle-tip reach the corners of all wide neck bottles, nipples and feeding products for thorough cleaning.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Bottle design
        • Ergonomic shape
        • Wide neck

      • Material

        Bottle
        • Polypropylene
        • BPA free*
        Teat
        • BPA free*
        • Silicone

      • What is included

        Soother
        1
        Brush
        1  pcs
        4oz Baby bottles
        2  pcs
        9oz Baby bottle
        2  pcs

      • Ease of use

        Bottle use
        • Easy to assemble
        • Easy to clean
        • Easy to hold

      • Functions

        Anti-colic valve
        Yes
        Latch on
        • Easy combine breast and bottle
        • Natural latch on
        Teat
        Unique comfort petals, Ultra soft and flexible teat

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0-12 months

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      • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
      • What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.

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