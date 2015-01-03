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    • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort* Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort* Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

      Philips Avent Newborn Starter Set

      SCD371/00

      Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

      The handy collection SCD371/00 by Philips Avent including 4 Classic+ feeding bottles (2x 4oz and 2x 9oz), a bottle and nipple brush, and a white translucent pacifier 0-6 months.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $55.00

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      Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

      Easy to clean for perfect hygiene

      • Classic+ (new)
      Anti-colic system proven to reduce colic*

      Anti-colic system proven to reduce colic*

      Unlike other bottles, the clinically proven anti-colic system is now integrated into the nipple, making it easier to assemble the bottle correctly. As your baby feeds, the unique valve on the nipple opens to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby's tummy.

      Fussing is reduced, especially at night

      Fussing is reduced, especially at night

      Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during the night-time.*

      Baby controls milk flow for less spit-up, burping and gas

      Baby controls milk flow for less spit-up, burping and gas

      The unique valve on the nipple flexes to your baby's feeding rhythm. Milk will only flow at the pace chosen by your baby to minimise overeating and spit-up, burping and gas.

      Wide neck and only few parts for easy cleaning

      Wide neck and only few parts for easy cleaning

      With only 4 parts, a wide bottle neck, and rounded corners, our bottle is easy to clean quickly and thoroughly. Have peace of mind that your bottle is truly clean in no time.

      Few parts for a quick and simple assembly

      Few parts for a quick and simple assembly

      The new Classic+ bottle has only 4 parts for quick and simple assembly.

      Ergonomic shape for easy holding

      Ergonomic shape for easy holding

      Due to the unique shape, the feeding bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.

      Compatible with the Philips Avent range

      Compatible with the Philips Avent range

      The Philips Avent Classic+ bottle is compatible with most of the Philips Avent range. We recommend to use the Classic+ bottle with Classic+ teats only.

      Different nipple flow rates available

      Different nipple flow rates available

      The Philips Avent Classic+ range offers different nipple flow rates to keep up with your baby's growth. Remember that age indications are approximate as babies develop at different rates. All nipples are available in twin packs: Newborn, Slow, Medium, Fast and Variable Flow.

      Curved brush head and molded tip

      Curved brush head and molded tip

      Specially curved brush head and molded handle-tip reach the corners of all types of bottles, nipples and feeding equipment for thorough cleaning.

      Leak-free for an enjoyable feeding

      The new Classic+ bottle is designed to prevent leakage whilst feeding, for a truly enjoyable feeding experience.

      BPA free

      Following EU directive (2011/8/EU), the Philips Avent Classic+ feeding bottle is made of BPA free material (polypropylene).

      Technical Specifications

      • Convenience

        Capacity
        4  oz

      • Design

        Bottle design
        • Wide neck
        • Ergonomic shape

      • Features

        Can be sterilized
        Yes

      • Material

        Bottle
        • Polypropylene
        • BPA free*
        Nipple
        • Silicone
        • BPA free*

      • What is included

        Baby Bottle
        4  pcs
        Bottle and nipple brush
        1  pcs
        Translucent pacifier
        1  pcs

      • Ease of use

        Bottle use
        • Easy to clean
        • Easy to hold
        Ease of use
        • Easy to hold
        • Dishwasher & microwave safe
        • Easy to assemble
        • Easy to clean

      • Bottle

        Material
        BPA free*

      • Functions

        Clinically proven
        clinically proven anti-colic
        Nipple
        • Flexes to feeding rhythm
        • Easy latch on

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0-12 months

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      • At 2 weeks of age babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed a trend to less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle. At 2 weeks of age babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed a trend to less fussing than babies fed with another leading bottle.

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