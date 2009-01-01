Philips Avent Analogue baby monitor
Simply hear your baby
Ensures secure reception in and around the house and minimum interference from any other device.
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Simply hear your baby Up to 150m range The belt clip provides hands-free convenience and mobility
The belt clip provides hands-free convenience and mobility.
Minimum interference from other monitors
Minimum interference from other monitors.
Lights up when batteries need recharging or replacing
Lights up when batteries need recharging or replacing.
Adjust the volume of the parent unit to suit any situation
Provides the ability to adjust the volume of the parent unit to suit any situation.
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Accessories
Batteries
Yes AC/DC adaptor
Yes
Development stages
Stage
0 - 6 months
6 - 12 months
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