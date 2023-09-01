Keep an eye on your baby securely and from anywhere with the Philips Avent Connected Baby Monitor. Our Secure Connect System keeps you linked to your little one throughout home. And with the Baby Monitor+ app you can check in from anywhere.
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Connected
Connected Baby Monitor
Total
recurring payment
Reassurance anywhere
An eye on your baby, at home and away
Full HD camera
Parent unit with 12hr run time
Secure Connect System
Connect via app: Baby Monitor+
Designed to always keep you connected to baby
Our very own Secure Connect System uses multiple, encrypted links from baby unit to the parent unit and app. For a reassuringly robust and private connection.
Full HD camera with night vision and digital zoom
See and hear your little one at home and away with the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app. Using Wi-Fi or mobile internet you can monitor and soothe from anywhere.
See every wiggle, hear every giggle
The baby unit uses a full HD camera with night vision and digital zoom, bringing clear pictures of your little one's room day and night.
Up to 400 meters of range at home, unlimited range beyond
Stay confidently connected with the parent unit giving up to 400 meters of range* around your home. And the Baby Monitor+ app using mobile internet or Wi-Fi to provide unlimited range anywhere else.
Up to 12 hours of cordless monitoring with the parent unit
The rechargeable parent unit offers up to 12 hours of battery life** and a 4.3 inch color display. So, you can easily monitor all day long and well into your evening before plugging it in.
Never too warm or cool, always just right
With high and low temperature alerts the integrated room thermometer helps you keep your little one snug as a bug. Just the right amount of cozy for a perfect rest.
Peaceful nap times with soothing ambient nightlight
Give your little one's room a comforting glow with the baby unit's integrated ambient nightlight. Turn it on and off or adjust its glow from the parent unit and the Baby Monitor+ app.
Speak and listen to your little one at the same time
No more walkie-talkies! Our baby monitor only uses true talk back, so with the push of a button, you and your baby can hear each other sing, soothe or giggle without interruption.
Sounds to settle and soothe
Choose between 15 soothing tracks from garden birdsong and nighttime nature, to lullabies including Rock-a-Bye Baby. And record your own to play back on demand. After all, what is better than the sound of a parent's voice?
Ready for every day and every night
Start monitoring straight out of the box with the monitor's pre-connected parent unit and baby unit. Easily set up Wi-Fi and pair the Baby Monitor+ app when it suits you best.
Technical Specifications
Convenience
Audio only mode
Yes
Features
Connection mode
Direct link (peer-to-peer) and Wi-Fi
Mobile connectivity range
Unlimited, requires internet connection
Operating systems (app)
iOS 13+ and higher, and Android 6 and higher
Baby unit camera resolution
Full HD 1080p
Record personalized sounds
Yes, via app
Phone application (app)
Philips Avent Baby Monitor+
Room thermometer
Yes, incl. alert
Range parent unit / baby unit
Up to 400 meters outdoors and 50 meters indoor
Parent unit screen size
4’3 inch color LCD
Parent unit resolution
480x272
Night vision
Yes, automatic
Zoom
Yes, digital zoom and pan
Night light
Yes, incl. timer
Talk back
Yes, Talk Back (speak and listen at the same time)
Lullabies, soothing sounds and white noise
Yes, incl. timer
Convenience
Video mode
Yes
Eco mode
Yes, energy saving mode
Privacy mode
Yes, connection only via parent unit and baby unit
Background monitoring (app only)
Yes, hear your baby while phone is locked or using other apps
Alerts
Yes, low battery; lost connection; temperature; sound; motion detection
Wall mountable
Yes
Power / Transmission
Baby unit power source
Mains only
Parent unit power source
Battery and mains
Parent unit operating time on battery
12 hrs in Eco mode
Power supply
5V 1A AC/DC Adapter
Input 100 – 240V / 50 - 60Hz
Frequency band
2.4 Ghz
Software Support
Software updates
Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase.
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