Philips Avent Baby Bottles Natural Baby bottle
Ideal for Gentle Drinkers
Includes a First flow teat. The small container helps ensure the appropriate amount for baby’s smaller tummy. The bottles are designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air away from baby's tummy. Works with all Natural line teats.
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Baby Bottles
Natural Baby bottle
Ideal for Gentle Drinkers Ideal for gentle drinkers Designed to reduce colic
The teat is designed to reduce feeding issues by venting air away from your baby's tummy.
Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals
Our flexible spiral design combined with the comfort petals allow for a natural movement while baby feeds.
Soft teat designed to mimic the feel of the breast
The teat has an ultra soft texture, designed to mimic the feel of the breast.
Natural latch on due to wide breast shaped teat
The wide breast-shaped teat promotes a natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
Simple to use and clean with the wide neck
Assembly is simple with only a few parts and the wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy.
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Design
Bottle design
Simple to use and clean
Material
Bottle
Polypropylene Teat
Silicone
What is included
Baby bottle
Bottle & Teat
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What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.
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