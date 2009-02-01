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    • Extra airflow for sensitive skin Extra airflow for sensitive skin Extra airflow for sensitive skin

      Philips Avent Freeflow pacifiers

      SCF133/01

      Extra airflow for sensitive skin

      Avent orthodontic, collapsible and symmetrical nipples respect the natural development of baby's palate, teeth and gums . All Avent pacifiers are made of silicone and are taste and odour-free. Colours are subject to change.

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      Extra airflow for sensitive skin

      Six holes in the shield for baby's greater comfort

      • 6-18m
      Security ring handle

      Security ring handle

      For easy removal of the Philips Avent pacifier at any time

      Orthodontic, symmetrical collapsible nipple

      Orthodontic, symmetrical collapsible nipple

      Philips Avent flat, drop-shaped symmetrical nipples respect the natural development of your baby's palate, teeth and gums, even if the pacifier ends upside-down in the mouth.

      User-friendly silicone nipples

      User-friendly silicone nipples

      The Philips Avent silicone nipple is taste and odor-free so it's more likely to be accepted by your baby. The silicone is smooth, transparent, easy to clean and it doesn't get sticky. The nipple is strong, long-lasting and won't become mis-shapen or discolored over time.

      Snap-on protective cap

      Snap-on protective cap

      To keep sterilized nipples hygienic

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Silicone Pacifier
        1  pcs
        Snap-on protective cap
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        6 - 12 months

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