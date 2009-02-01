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    • Comfort and protection Comfort and protection Comfort and protection

      Philips Avent Comfort breast shell set

      SCF157/02

      Comfort and protection

      The ultrasoft Philips Avent breast shells SCF157/02 are worn inside your bra to protect your nipples from chafing and to collect excess breast milk.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $33.90

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      Comfort and protection

      Ultra comfortable breast shells

      • 2 pcs

      Collect excess breast milk

      Philips Avent breast milk collection shells (no holes)- collect excess breast milk when feeding or using a breast pump.

      Protect sore nipples

      Ventilated shells- protect sore or cracked nipples to help them heal more quickly. Their gentle pressure helps relieve engorgement. The holes allow air to circulate.

      The breast shells can be used when breast feeding or pumping

      The breast shells can be used when breast feeding or pumping. They come with ultrasoft silicone backing cushions.

      Technical Specifications

      • Protection against

        Cracked nipples
        Yes
        Sore nipples
        Yes

      • Material

        Backing cushions
        Silicone

      • What is included

        Ventilated breast shells
        2  pcs
        Non-ventilated breast milk saver shells
        2  pcs
        Ultrasoft backing cushions
        2  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

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