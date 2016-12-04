Philips Avent Classic pacifier
Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
Help meet your little one's essential soothing needs around the clock with the Philips Avent Classic pacifier. Available in a range of colors, our orthodontic collapsible nipple respects your baby’s natural oral development.
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Suggested retail price: $9.90
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Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs Pacifier with bright, colorful designs For essential comfort 6-18m Orthodontic & BPA-Free 2-pack Designed for natural oral development
Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.
Made at our award-winning site in the UK
You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This pacifier was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*
Security handle for easy removal
Our security handle lets you easily remove your baby’s pacifier at any time. Even little hands can grab it!
Snap-on cap helps keep your baby's pacifier clean
When the pacifier isn't in use, simply snap on the cap before storing to keep the nipple safe and clean.
Easy to sterilize for extra hygiene
Keeping your little one's Soothies and pacifiers clean is easy. Simply put them in your sterilizer or submerge in boiling water.
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Hygiene
Can be sterilized
Yes Dishwasher safe
Yes Easy to clean
Yes
Safety
BPA-free
Yes Safety ring handle
Yes
What is included
Classic pacifier
2
pcs
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No 1 global pacifier brand For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage 2014 Manufacturer of the Year
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