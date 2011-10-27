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    • Designed to help healthy oral development Designed to help healthy oral development Designed to help healthy oral development
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      Philips Avent Advanced orthodontic pacifiers

      SCF184/14

      Designed to help healthy oral development

      Philips Avent advanced orthodontic teat SCF184/14 is designed to help healthy oral development. All our pacifiers are made from silicone and are taste and odor-free. Colors are subject to change.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $9.90

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      Advanced orthodontic pacifiers
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      Advanced orthodontic pacifiers

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      Designed to help healthy oral development

      Developed with leading orthodontist Dr. Hagemann

      • 6-18m
      Unique "wings"

      Unique "wings"

      Advanced orthodontic teat with unique wings that minimizes pressure on gums and developing teeth. The wings make the teat wider so that the pressure that is caused by baby's suckling is distributed more evenly resulting in less pressure per tooth.

      Shaped nipple

      Shaped nipple

      The nipple is shaped to let baby's tongue remain in natural position.

      Snap on hygienic cap

      Snap on hygienic cap

      To keep sterilized nipples hygienic.

      This product is approved by IDHF

      This product is approved by IDHF

      Our soothers have been approved by the International Dental Health Foundation. The foundation is a leading independent oral health charity that works to improve the standard of oral health care worldwide. The new advanced orthodontic teat was developed with leading orthodontist Dr. Hagemann.

      Dishwasher Safe

      Dishwasher Safe

      Can be sterilized

      Can be sterilized

      Technical Specifications

      • Features

        Can be sterilized
        Yes
        BPA free
        Yes
        Helps to comfort your baby
        Yes
        Hygienic cap
        Yes

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Silicone pacifier
        1  pcs
        Snap-on hygienic cap
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        6-18 months

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      • Do not tie pacifier around child's neck as it presents a strangulation danger.

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