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    • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs

      Philips Avent Classic pacifier

      SCF195/22

      Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs

      Help meet your little one's essential soothing needs around the clock with the Philips Avent Classic pacifier. Available in a range of colors, our orthodontic collapsible nipple respects your baby’s natural oral development.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $9.90

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      Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs

      Pacifier with bright, colorful designs

      • For essential comfort
      • 6-18m
      • Orthodontic & BPA-Free
      • 2-pack
      Designed for natural oral development

      Designed for natural oral development

      Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

      Made at our award-winning site in the UK

      Made at our award-winning site in the UK

      You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This pacifier was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*

      Security handle for easy removal

      Security handle for easy removal

      Our security handle lets you easily remove your baby’s pacifier at any time. Even little hands can grab it!

      Snap-on cap helps keep your baby's pacifier clean

      Snap-on cap helps keep your baby's pacifier clean

      When the pacifier isn't in use, simply snap on the cap before storing to keep the nipple safe and clean.

      Easy to sterilize for extra hygiene

      Easy to sterilize for extra hygiene

      Keeping your little one's Soothies and pacifiers clean is easy. Simply put them in your sterilizer or submerge in boiling water.

      Technical Specifications

      • Hygiene

        Can be sterilized
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe
        Yes
        Easy to clean
        Yes

      • Safety

        BPA-free
        Yes
        Safety ring handle
        Yes

      • What is included

        Classic pacifier
        2  pcs

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      • No 1 global pacifier brand
      • For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
      • Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage
      • 2014 Manufacturer of the Year

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