The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
Take care of sensitive skin with the Philips Avent ultra soft pacifier. Our super soft*, flexible shield follows the curves of your baby's cheeks, leaving fewer marks and less irritation for more comfortable soothing.
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The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
Flexible shield for a comfortable fit
ultra soft and flexible
6-18m
Orthodontic & BPA-Free
2-pack
Soft, flexible shield for fewer skin marks & less irritation
Sensitive skin needs extra care. Our shield technology lets this soother follow the natural curves of your baby's face for a comfortable fit. Your little one will experience fewer skin marks and less irritation.
Rounded shield for extra comfort every day
Our rounded shield minimizes pressure for comfortable soothing that's gentle on your little one's cheeks.
Loved by babies worldwide*
When we asked moms how their little ones respond to our textured silicone nipples, on average 98% said that their baby accepts Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air pacifiers.
Textured, silky nipple for soothing comfort
This pacifier’s silky, textured silicone nipple soothes and comforts your little one.
Designed for natural oral development
Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.
Sterilize and store in one handy case
The ultra soft travel case doubles as a sterilizer, so all you need to do is add some water and pop it in the microwave. Then rest easy that it's clean for the next use.
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