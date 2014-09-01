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    • Sip, no drip Sip, no drip Sip, no drip

      Philips Avent Soft Spouts

      SCF252

      Sip, no drip

      The Philips Avent soft spouts are designed for delicate gums and are the ideal first step from breast or bottle to a drinking cup. They include patent pending leak proof valve which makes replacement easy for the Sip, no drip spout cups.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $6.90

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      Sip, no drip

      • Sip no drip
      • 6m+
      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      .

      Angled spout mitigates head tilting

      Angled spout mitigates head tilting

      The angled spout is designed to help toddlers take their first sips easily without tilting their head back too much.

      This cup is made from BPA free material

      This cup is made from BPA free material

      This Philips Avent cup is made from BPA free material.

      Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

      Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

      All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

      Leak free! Moms confirm

      No more mess! The new patent pending valve ensures that water comes out only when the child is drinking from the spout.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        No. of F-boxes in A-box
        6  pcs

      • Country of origin

        Indonesia
        Yes

      • What is included

        Soft spout
        2  pcs
        Valve
        2  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        6 months+

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