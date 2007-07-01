Philips Avent Express Electric Bottle and Baby Food Warmer
Warms quickly and evenly
The fast, safe way to warm expressed milk and baby food, the Express Bottle and Baby Food Warmer warms 125ml/4oz milk at room temperature in around 4 minuts.
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Express
Electric Bottle and Baby Food Warmer
Warms quickly and evenly Gently heats in 4 minutes
Fits all Avent Bottles, Magic Cups and food jars Fast and easy to use
Just add water and select setting. Warms 125 ml/ 4 oz milk at room temperature in around 4 minutes.
Heats gently and evenly
No hot spots so safe for your baby.
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Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Power
Voltage
220 - 240
V
Weight and dimensions
Weight
570
g Dimensions
138 (H), 132 (W), 144 (L)
mm
Country of origin
England
Yes
What is included
Breast milk container (125 ml/ 4 oz)
1
pcs Weaning spoon
1
pcs Bottle and baby food warmer
1
pcs
Development stages
Stage
0 - 6 months
6 - 12 months
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