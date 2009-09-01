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    • Warms quickly and evenly Warms quickly and evenly Warms quickly and evenly

      Philips Avent Electric Bottle and Baby Food Warmer

      SCF255/57

      Warms quickly and evenly

      The fast, safe way to warm expressed milk and baby food, the Philips Avent Electric feeding bottle and Baby Food Warmer warms 125ml/4oz milk at room temperature in around 4 minutes.

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      Warms quickly and evenly

      Bottle warmer for fast and easy use

      • 220-240V
      Just add water and select setting

      Just add water and select setting

      With the Philips Avent Electric Baby food and Bottle Warmer preparing for feeding is quick and hassle-free. Just add water and select the setting. The baby bottle warmer warms 125ml / 4oz of milk at room temperature in around 4 minutes

      No hot spots so safe for baby

      No hot spots so safe for baby

      The Philips Avent Electric Bottle and Baby Food Warmer provides you with a safe way to prepare your baby's feed. It heats the feed gently and evenly, ensuring that there are no hot spots.

      Fits all Avent Bottles, Magic Cups and food jars

      Fits all Avent Bottles, Magic Cups and food jars

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Voltage
        220 - 240  V

      • Design

        Easy to use
        Set easy modes with dial knob

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight
        570  g
        Dimensions
        138 (H), 132 (W), 144 (L)  mm

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Bottle and baby food warmer
        1  pcs

      • Compatibility

        Philips-Avent range compatible
        All bottles, magic cups & jars

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

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