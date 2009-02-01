Philips Avent Digital Bottle Warmer
Fast, intelligent warming
The new Digital Bottle and Baby Food Warmer makes it easy to warm baby's feed quickly and safely. The advanced technology automatically calculates the warming time. Just select a few starting options and let the Bottle Warmer do the rest!
See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free All your needs covered in one purchase Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:
This product
- {discount-value}
Fast, intelligent warming Ultra fast, multiple warming options
Simply select from a few options and the iQ technology calculates the warming time to heat your baby's feed gently and evenly.
Heats safely and evenly
Feeds are heated evenly without hot spots. Automatic shut-off means no risk of overheating.
iQ Technology- Responding intelligently to meet your needs
Philips Avent iQ products with advanced technology are intelligent and responsive – designed to make feeding and caring for your baby easier.
Lets you know when feed is ready
Easy to use digital display keeps you informed.
Ideal for all types of feed
For milk and baby food from the fridge, freezer or at room temperature. Fits all Avent Bottles, VIA Cups and baby food jars. **
Show all features Show less features
Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Power
Voltage
220 - 240
V
Country of origin
England
Yes
What is included
Weaning spoon
1
pcs Bottle and baby food warmer
1
pcs Extra soft Slow Flow nipple
1
pcs Airflex Feeding Bottle (260 ml/ 9 oz)
1
pcs
Compatibility
Compatible with:
All Philips AVENT Bottles, Magic Cups, and baby food jars. Exception: not recommended for use with 11oz/330ml PP semi-transparent Philips AVENT bottle.
Development stages
Stage
0 - 6 months
6 - 12 months
See all specifications See less specifications
Show all Technical Specifications Show fewer Technical Specifications
* Exception: not recommended for use with 11oz/330ml PP semi-transparent Philips AVENT bottle.
Add product
Add product
Add product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
Continue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.