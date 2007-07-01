Philips Avent Express Electric Steam Sterilizer
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Express
Electric Steam Sterilizer
Sterilizes 6 bottles in 8 minutes Fast and easy to use Effective sterilization
Steam sterilization is proven to be the most effective way to protect your baby from harmful germs. Based on the hospital principle, the intensive heat of the steam eliminates harmful bacteria.
Fast and easy to use
Just add water, load, switch on, contents are sterile and ready to use in approximately 8 minutes.
Large capacity
Holds up to six 260 ml/ 9oz Avent Bottles or two Philips Avent Breast Pumps and accessories.
Sterile contents for up to 6 hours
Contents remain sterile for up to 6 hours if unopened.
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Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Power
Voltage
220 - 240
V
Weight and dimensions
Dimensions
313 (H), 235 (W), 235 (L)
mm Weight
1.575
kg
Country of origin
England
Yes
What is included
Tongs
1
pcs Extra soft Slow Flow nipple
2
pcs Airflex Feeding Bottle (260 ml/ 9 oz)
2
pcs Measuring jug
1
pcs Express Electric Steam Sterilizer
1
pcs
Development stages
Stage
0 - 6 months
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