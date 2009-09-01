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    • Sterilizes 6 bottles in 8 minutes Sterilizes 6 bottles in 8 minutes Sterilizes 6 bottles in 8 minutes

      Philips Avent Electric Steam Sterilizer

      SCF274/34

      Sterilizes 6 bottles in 8 minutes

      Sterile contents for up to 6 hours

      See all benefits

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      Sterilizes 6 bottles in 8 minutes

      Fast and easy to use

      • 220-240V
      Holds up to six Philips Avent Bottles

      Holds up to six Philips Avent Bottles

      The sterilizer has a smart design that takes up little space in your kitchen, yet still fits six Philips Avent Bottles or two Philips Avent Breast Pumps. The two baskets inside can clip together to form a dishwasher basket, which makes pre-cleaning of smaller items like soothers and nipples much easier.

      Contents remains sterile for up to 6 hours if unopened

      Contents remains sterile for up to 6 hours if unopened

      Once the sterilization cycle has been completed, the contents inside the Philips Avent Electric Sterilizer will remain sterile for up to 6 hours if the lid is unopened.

      Contents are sterile and ready to use in approx. 8 minutes

      Contents are sterile and ready to use in approx. 8 minutes

      With the Philips Avent Electric Sterilizer you can sterilize contents in as little as 8 minutes

      Just add water, load and switch on

      Just add water, load and switch on

      The Philips Avent Electric Sterilizer is very easy to use. Just add water, load the sterilizer with the contents you would like to sterilize and switch it on.

      Extra protection through natural steam sterilization

      Sterilizing is all about protecting your baby from particularly harmful milk bacteria until his immune system is strong enough. The Philips Avent Sterilizer uses the hospital method of steam sterilization, which is quick, easy, and efficient, with no chemicals involved.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Voltage
        220 - 240  V

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions
        313 (H), 235 (W), 235 (L)  mm
        Weight
        1.575  kg

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Tongs
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

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