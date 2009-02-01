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    • Always ready when you are Always ready when you are Always ready when you are
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      Philips Avent Digital Steam Sterilizer

      SCF276/26

      Always ready when you are

      Philips Avent Digital Steam Sterilizer works quickly and continuously, keeping contents sterile until you need them, giving you more time to get on with your day.

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      Always ready when you are

      Advanced technology for 24 hour sterilization

      • 220-240V
      iQ Technology- Responding intelligently to meet your needs

      iQ Technology- Responding intelligently to meet your needs

      Philips Avent iQ products with advanced technology are intelligent and responsive – designed to make feeding and caring for your baby easier.

      Sterile contents day and night

      Sterile contents day and night

      Keeps contents sterile by continuously repeating this cycle for 24 hours. The pause feature lets you remove items without interrupting this cycle.

      Digital display keeps you informed

      Digital display keeps you informed

      Advanced digital display and sound alerts keep you informed throughout the sterilization cycle.

      Sterilizes 6 bottles in only 6 minutes

      Sterilizes 6 bottles in only 6 minutes

      Holds up to six 260 ml/ 9 oz Avent Bottles or two Philips Avent Breast Pumps and accessories. Sterilizes in 6 minutes and contents remain sterile for up to 6 hours if unopened.

      Effective sterilization

      Effective sterilization

      Based on the hospital principle, the intensive heat of the steam eliminates harmful bacteria.

      Remove items any time

      Remove items any time

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Voltage
        220 - 240  V

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions
        320 (H), 235 (W), 235 (L)  mm
        Weight
        1.609  kg

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Tongs
        1  pcs
        Extra soft Newborn Flow nipple
        1  pcs
        Airflex Feeding Bottle (125 ml/ 4 oz)
        1  pcs
        Newborn Pacifier
        1  pcs
        Measuring jug
        1  pcs
        iQ24 Electronic Steam Sterilizer
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

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