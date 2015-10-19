2 year warranty
Discontinued
Always ready when you are
The Philips Avent Digital Steam Sterilizer works quickly and continuously, keeping contents sterile until you need them, giving you more time to get on with your day.
220-240V
The display and sound alerts tell you when sterilization is complete and how long items will remain sterile. The display also lets you know when you have filled the sterilizer with too little or too much water, so you can always be sure that sterilizing has been completed accurately and reliably.
The advantage of steam sterilization is that it is much quicker (and safer) than the traditional method of boiling bottles in a pan on the stove. The Digital Sterilizer takes as little as 6 minutes to sterilize a full load of 6 bottles, nipples, and dome caps.
The sterilizer has a smart design that takes up little space in your kitchen, yet still fits six Philips Avent Bottles or two Philips Avent Breast Pumps. The two baskets inside can clip together to form a dishwasher basket, which makes pre-cleaning of smaller items like soothers and nipples much easier.
4.5
of 5
27
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Mummy96
19/10/2015
Australia
Will be useing for second baby
I loved useing this with my first baby now 3 years later pregnant again and will be getting another one
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF276/29 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF276/29 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Whitgoesshopping
02/08/2012
United Kingdom
Best (and most used) piece of baby gear I have- Love it!
I have twin boys, so I clean lots and lots of bottles! This is a fantastic piece of kit. Easy to use. Fits 6 bottles and tops. Large capacity (we use NUK bottles, which are big- also takes Dr. Browns or Avent with no problem). Also cleans breast pumping gear. Six minute cycle. Keeps everything clean as long as the lid is on. I use it constantly. It is well-used and well loved- the best piece of baby kit I have. I live in a hard water area (London), so it must be de-scaled monthly by putting in some white vinegar and water overnight, then running an empty cycle. Customer service is excellent. You call and get a real human that knows exactly what they are talking about (I had to call before I learned I had to occasionally de-scale it).
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Whitgoesshopping
02/08/2012
United Kingdom
Best (and most used) piece of baby gear I have- Love it!
I have twin boys, so I clean lots and lots of bottles! This is a fantastic piece of kit. Easy to use. Fits 6 bottles and tops. Large capacity (we use NUK bottles, which are big- also takes Dr. Browns or Avent with no problem). Also cleans breast pumping gear. Six minute cycle. Keeps everything clean as long as the lid is on. I use it constantly. It is well-used and well loved- the best piece of baby kit I have. I live in a hard water area (London), so it must be de-scaled monthly by putting in some white vinegar and water overnight, then running an empty cycle. Customer service is excellent. You call and get a real human that knows exactly what they are talking about (I had to call before I learned I had to occasionally de-scale it).
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer