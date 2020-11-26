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    • Ultra convenient and effective sterilization Ultra convenient and effective sterilization Ultra convenient and effective sterilization

      Avent 4-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

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      Ultra convenient and effective sterilization

      With its adjustable size, the 4-in-1 steriliser takes up minimal kitchen space. The included dishwasher basket keeps small items together in the dishwasher and allows you to transfer them all at once into the steriliser.

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      4-in-1 electric steam sterilizer
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      4-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

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      Ultra convenient and effective sterilization

      Flexible, easy loading

      • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
      • Sterilizes in 6 minutes
      • Fits 6 Philips Avent bottles
      • Adjustable 4-in-1 design

      Sterilizes various bottles, breast pumps & accessories

      The sterilizer is suitable for use with both standard neck and wide neck baby bottles. It also fits other baby products like  breast pumps and accessories.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Technical specifications

        Sterilization time
        6 minutes
        Power consumption
        650  W
        Voltage
        50-60Hz
        Safety Classification
        Class 1

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions
        290 x 160 x 350 (w x d x h)  mm
        Weight
        1.5  kg

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Turkey

      • Material

        Polypropylene
        Yes

      • What is included

        Tongs
        1  pcs
        Electric steam sterilizer
        1 piece

      • Compatibility

        Philips-Avent range compatible
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

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