    Philips Avent

    Sterilizer

    SCF293/01
    Avent
    Sterilize, dry and store
      Philips Avent Sterilizer

      SCF293/01
      Sterilize, dry and store

      Be ready for baby's next feed in 40 minutes. Bottle Sterilizer & Dryer Premium uses jets of filtered air to dry bottles before turning off. The sterilizer is quick and hygienic, killing 99.9% of germs* for peace of mind at every feed. See all benefits

        Sterilizer

        Sterilize, dry and store

        Sterilize and dry in 40 mins

        • Bottle Sterilizer & Dryer
        • Premium
        Say goodbye to harmful bacteria

        Say goodbye to harmful bacteria

        Sterilizing is gentle, effective and chemical-free with Philips Avent. Every sterilizer uses the power of pure steam – nothing more, nothing less – to kill 99.9% of harmful germs*.

        A full sterilizing and drying cycle lasts just 40 minutes

        A full sterilizing and drying cycle lasts just 40 minutes

        It takes just 40 minutes to get bottles ready for your baby's next feed. After powerful steam-sterilizing, a focused jet of filtered air dries bottles and accessories, making them ready for instant use.

        Designed to reduce the chance of unpleasant odors

        Designed to reduce the chance of unpleasant odors

        Our new drip tray protects the heating plate from milk droplets, reducing the chance of unpleasant odors.

        Our sterilizer let's you sterilize, dry and store

        Our sterilizer let's you sterilize, dry and store

        Our premium electric sterilizer does more than clean bottles and kill germs – it dries and stores bottles and accessories, keeping them sterile for up to 24 hours.

        Stays sterile for 24 hours*

        Stays sterile for 24 hours*

        The sterilizer's thorough, chemical-free cleaning will keep its contents sterile for up to 24 hours. How? Just keep the lid on.

        Roomy inside, compact outside

        Roomy inside, compact outside

        Our sterilizer is slender and yet still holds up to six Philips Avent baby bottles. It also fits all the other essentials, from teats and soothers to a manual breast pump.

        This sterilizer is quick and easy to clean

        This sterilizer is quick and easy to clean

        Top to bottom, inside and out, the sterilizer is quick and easy to clean – even the heating plate. So you get more time to be with your little one.

        Technical Specifications

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions
          304 x 191 x 378  mm
          Weight
          2.4  kg

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • What is included

          Electric steam sterilizer
          1 pcs
          Tongs
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stage
          0 - 6 months

        • Compatibility

          Philips-Avent range compatible
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Materials
          Plastic (PP)

        • Technical specifications

          Power consumption
          650  W
          Voltage
          220-240V~ 50-60Hz, 220V~ 60Hz (Korea), 120-127V~ 60Hz (NAM), 110V~ 60Hz (Taiwan)
          Safety Classification
          Class 1

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureas, Streptococcus agalactiae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes. The test results are provided by an independent test lab.

