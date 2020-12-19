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    • Sterilize, dry and store Sterilize, dry and store Sterilize, dry and store
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      Philips Avent Sterilizer

      SCF293/01

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Sterilize, dry and store

      Be ready for baby's next feed in 40 minutes. Bottle Sterilizer & Dryer Premium uses jets of filtered air to dry bottles before turning off. The sterilizer is quick and hygienic, killing 99.9% of germs* for peace of mind at every feed.

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      Sterilize, dry and store

      Powerful steam sterilises, filtered air dries

      • Bottle Sterilizer & Dryer
      • Premium
      Say goodbye to harmful bacteria

      Say goodbye to harmful bacteria

      Sterilizing is gentle, effective and chemical-free with Philips Avent. Every sterilizer uses the power of pure steam – nothing more, nothing less – to kill 99.9% of harmful germs*.

      A full sterilizing and drying cycle lasts just 40 minutes

      A full sterilizing and drying cycle lasts just 40 minutes

      It takes just 40 minutes to get bottles ready for your baby's next feed. After powerful steam-sterilizing, a focused jet of filtered air dries bottles and accessories, making them ready for instant use.

      Designed to reduce the chance of unpleasant odors

      Designed to reduce the chance of unpleasant odors

      Our new drip tray protects the heating plate from milk droplets, reducing the chance of unpleasant odors.

      Our sterilizer let's you sterilize, dry and store

      Our sterilizer let's you sterilize, dry and store

      Our premium electric sterilizer does more than clean bottles and kill germs – it dries and stores bottles and accessories, keeping them sterile for up to 24 hours.

      Stays sterile for 24 hours*

      Stays sterile for 24 hours*

      The sterilizer's thorough, chemical-free cleaning will keep its contents sterile for up to 24 hours. How? Just keep the lid on.

      Roomy inside, compact outside

      Roomy inside, compact outside

      Our sterilizer is slender and yet still holds up to six Philips Avent baby bottles. It also fits all the other essentials, from teats and soothers to a manual breast pump.

      This sterilizer is quick and easy to clean

      This sterilizer is quick and easy to clean

      Top to bottom, inside and out, the sterilizer is quick and easy to clean – even the heating plate. So you get more time to be with your little one.

      Ensure the longevity of your essentials

      Ensure the longevity of your essentials

      Gentle steam sterilization safely sanitizes your baby's items without compromising the material, better than any other method like UV, boiling or microwave.

      The gold standard of sterilization

      The gold standard of sterilization

      We love steam sterilization for its speed and thoroughness, whereas other methods like UV can take at least five times as long to remove 99.9% bacteria and is less effective on irregular-shaped objects.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power consumption
        650  W
        Power consumption (standby mode)
        <0.3W (period reaches automatically standby mode: <1 min)
        Voltage
        220-240V~ 50-60Hz, 220V~ 60Hz (Korea), 120-127V~ 60Hz (NAM), 110V~ 60Hz (Taiwan)
        Safety Classification
        Class 1

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions
        304 x 191 x 378  mm
        Weight
        2.4  kg

      • Design specifications

        Materials
        Plastic (PP)

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • What is included

        Tongs
        1  pcs
        Electric steam sterilizer
        1 pcs

      • Compatibility

        Philips-Avent range compatible
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

      • Packaging specifications

        Paper-based packaging**
        Yes

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      Accessories for this product

      • Avent Niplette™

        Niplette™

        SCF152/01

        $78.90*
      • VIA Avent Refill Cups

        SCF616/10

      • VIA Avent Storage System

        SCF614/10

      • Avent Comfort breast shell set

        SCF157/02

      • Avent Nipple Protector

        SCF156/00

      • VIA Avent Refill Cups

        SCF615/10

      • VIA Avent Breast Milk Containers

        SCF612/10

      • VIA Avent Feeding System

        SCF610/05

      • Avent Moisturizing Nipple Cream

        SCF504/30

      • Avent Moisturizing Nipple Cream

        SCF504/03

      • Avent Twin Expression Kit

        SCF162/00

      • Avent Nipple Protector

        SCF156/01

      • Avent Ultra Comfort Breast Pads

        SCF154/50

      * Suggested retail price

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      • Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureas, Streptococcus agalactiae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes. The test results are provided by an independent test lab.
      • *Either the old or the new paper-based packaging may be received during the transition period

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