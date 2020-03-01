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    • More comfort from every cuddle More comfort from every cuddle More comfort from every cuddle

      Philips Avent ultra soft snuggle

      SCF348/13

      More comfort from every cuddle

      The Phlips Avent ultra soft snuggle is a plush animal with an ultra soft soother. The snuggle is lightly weighted to keep it close to babies so they feel secure. It’s easy to find and detaches from the soother for effortless cleaning.

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      Suggested retail price: $29.90

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      More comfort from every cuddle

      Includes ultra soft soother

      • Plush with ultra soft soother
      • 0m+
      • Orthodontic & BPA-Free
      • 1x snuggle & 1x 0-6M soother
      Helps you and your baby find the soother

      Helps you and your baby find the soother

      No more hunting and searching for soothers! The plush animal makes the soother easy to find.

      Babies will enjoy extra comfort with every cuddle

      Babies will enjoy extra comfort with every cuddle

      Babies will enjoy extra comfort when they cuddle with their plush animals. Made of soft fabric, their lightly-weighted paws help keep soothers in place.

      Plush animal is compatible with all Philips Avent soothers

      Plush animal is compatible with all Philips Avent soothers

      The plush animal is compatible with all Philips Avent soothers. So you can mix and match and create the product that is right for baby.

      Pick your favorite or collect all four adorable characters

      Pick your favorite or collect all four adorable characters

      Babies will love to snuggle with any of our four adorable characters: giraffe, monkey, elephant or seal. Our plush snuggle animals are a soothing and friendly companion for baby. And when baby relaxes, so can you.

      Detaches for easy cleaning

      Detaches for easy cleaning

      Plush animal easily detaches from ultra soft soother and both are easy to clean. And you'll feel confident knowing baby can always enjoy a clean soothing experience.

      The soother can be cleaned and sterilized separately

      The soother can be cleaned and sterilized separately

      The plush animals are machine washable and soothers can be cleaned in your dishwasher, a sterilizer or boiling water. Feel good knowing it is always clean and safe for your little one.

      Cuddly soft snuggle included with ultra soft soother

      Cuddly soft snuggle included with ultra soft soother

      Cuddly soft snuggle included with our ultra soft soother. Made of flexible silicone, it’s soft on baby’s delicate skin and designed to prevent skin marks.

      Soft flexible shield for more comfort and fewer skin marks

      Soft flexible shield for more comfort and fewer skin marks

      To help protect delicate skin, our ultra soft flexible shield follows the shape of babies cheeks. It leaves fewer marks and less irritation so that babies can enjoy a more comfortable soothing experience.*

      98% of babies accept the textured silicone teats*

      98% of babies accept the textured silicone teats*

      Babies know what they like! We asked moms how their little ones respond to our textured silicone teat and 98% said that their babies accept the Philips Avent ultra soft soothers.

      Technical Specifications

      • Hygiene

        Easy to clean
        Yes
        Plush is machine washable
        Yes
        Soother can be sterilized
        Yes
        Soother is dishwasher safe
        Yes

      • Safety

        BPA-free
        Yes

      • What is included

        0-6M ultra soft soother
        1  pcs
        ultra soft snuggle
        1  pcs

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      • According to a consumer test in the USA with 112 mums in 2016, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation
      • 2016-2017 consumer tests in the USA show an average of 98% teat acceptance of the textured teat used in our ultra soft and ultra air soothers
      • No 1 global pacifier brand
      • For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
      • Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage

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