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More comfort from every cuddle
The Phlips Avent ultra soft snuggle is a plush animal with an ultra soft soother. The snuggle is lightly weighted to keep it close to babies so they feel secure. It’s easy to find and detaches from the soother for effortless cleaning.See all benefits
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ultra soft snuggle
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No more hunting and searching for soothers! The plush animal makes the soother easy to find.
Babies will enjoy extra comfort when they cuddle with their plush animals. Made of soft fabric, their lightly-weighted paws help keep soothers in place.
The plush animal is compatible with all Philips Avent soothers. So you can mix and match and create the product that is right for baby.
Babies will love to snuggle with any of our four adorable characters: giraffe, monkey, elephant or seal. Our plush snuggle animals are a soothing and friendly companion for baby. And when baby relaxes, so can you.
Plush animal easily detaches from ultra soft soother and both are easy to clean. And you'll feel confident knowing baby can always enjoy a clean soothing experience.
The plush animals are machine washable and soothers can be cleaned in your dishwasher, a sterilizer or boiling water. Feel good knowing it is always clean and safe for your little one.
Cuddly soft snuggle included with our ultra soft soother. Made of flexible silicone, it’s soft on baby’s delicate skin and designed to prevent skin marks.
To help protect delicate skin, our ultra soft flexible shield follows the shape of babies cheeks. It leaves fewer marks and less irritation so that babies can enjoy a more comfortable soothing experience.*
Babies know what they like! We asked moms how their little ones respond to our textured silicone teat and 98% said that their babies accept the Philips Avent ultra soft soothers.
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