2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF355/03
3.9
of 5
179
Reviews
Hmom
10/05/2020
Singapore
Amazingly fast and can thaw frozen milk!
The fastest, best bottle warmer I HAVE EVER HAD! I can thaw frozen milk in about 10 minutes on highest setting OR WARM A BOTTLE IN 2.5 MINUTE. This is amazing!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF355/00 Fast bottle warmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF355/00 Fast bottle warmer
Jase25143
17/03/2017
Australia
Great easy
I would recommend it for new Mums & Dads it takes the guessing out of bottle warming
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF355/00 Philips Avent Electric Bottle Warmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF355/00 Philips Avent Electric Bottle Warmer
Surreybc88
02/05/2021
Canada
Heats bottles in minutes
I recommend this to any family wanting a fast food safe bottle warmer. Buy the way philips makes catscan and as a cancer patient its nice to know that a company has my back with health and family
Pros
Works for other brands
Cons
When using with off brand bottle be present off brand bottles can overheat
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF355/00 Fast bottle warmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF355/00 Fast bottle warmer