Prepare warmed feeds in minutes with a bottle warmer that manages the temperature for you.The smart temperature control sensor automatically adjusts the heating pattern so the warmer wams quickly and evenly.
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Smart and easy warming
Take the guesswork out of feed preparation
Warms evenly, no hotspots
Quick warming and defrosting mode
Suitable for milk and baby food
Smart temperature control selects the ideal heating mode
Set the milk volume, press start, and let the smart temperature control take care of the rest for you. It detects the milk's initial temperature and quickly warms it to the ideal temperature and keeps it there for up to 60 minutes.
Defrost function for frozen milk and baby food containers
Like to keep the freezer stocked with extra feeds? The bottle warmer quickly defrosts milk and baby food containers too.
Warms up baby food containers as well as milk
When your little one is ready to graduate to solids, the bottle warmer also defrosts and warms baby food containers.
Easy to clean
Designed with just one piece so cleaning is easy and you can enjoy more time with your little one.
Keeps milk warm for up to 60min and automatically shuts off
Our bottle warmer keeps milk warm for up to 60 minutes, just in case you need more flexibility around mealtime. Then automatically shuts off, giving you peace of mind.
Compatible with most leading bottle and baby food jar brands
Designed to fit your baby's favorite Philips Avent bottles and most leading baby bottle and baby food jar brands.
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