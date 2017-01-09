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Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
Our trusted Classic+ range has been designed to provide an even more enjoyable feeding experience. The clinically proven, anti-colic system is integrated into the teat, and the bottle is extra easy to clean and assemble.See all benefits
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Classic+ PA baby bottle
Total
recurring payment
Unlike other bottles, the clinically proven anti-colic system is integrated into the teat, making it easier to assemble the bottle correctly. As your baby feeds, the unique valve on the teat opens to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby's tummy.
Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during the night-time.*
Due to the unique shape, the feeding bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.
The Philips Avent Classic+ bottle has only 4 parts for quick and simple assembly.
With only 4 parts, a wide bottle neck, and rounded corners, our bottle is easy to clean quickly and thoroughly. Have peace of mind that your bottle is truly clean in no time.
The Philips Avent Classic+ PA bottle is made of BPA free* material (polyamide).
This Philips Avent Classic+ PA bottle is compatible with most of the Philips Avent range. We recommend to use the Classic+ bottle with Classic+ teats only
The Philips Avent Classic+ range offers different teat flow rates to keep up with your baby's growth. Remember that age indications are approximate as babies develop at different rates.
The Philips Avent Classic+ bottle is designed to prevent leakage whilst feeding, for a truly enjoyable feeding experience.
The imported PA material is a premium plastic, light, durable and as transparent as glass.
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Bottle
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