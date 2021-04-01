We have updated the flow rate navigation for our Natural Response bottles and teats. Find out more
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    • Our well-loved bottle, now in PPSU material Our well-loved bottle, now in PPSU material Our well-loved bottle, now in PPSU material

      Philips Avent Natural Baby Bottle

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      Overall Rating / 5
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      Our well-loved bottle, now in PPSU material

      Enjoy the lightweight durability of our premium Natural PPSU baby bottle. The ultra-soft teat is wide and breast-shaped, with a flexible spiral and petals to promote natural latch-on – and make it easy to combine bottle and breast-feeding.

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      Suggested retail price: $25.00

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      Our well-loved bottle, now in PPSU material

      Recommended to use with Natural 2.0 teats only.

      • 1 Bottle
      • 4oz/125ml
      • 0m+
      • PPSU
      Natural latch on due to wide breast shaped teat

      Natural latch on due to wide breast shaped teat

      The wide breast shaped teat promotes natural latch on, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

      Skin-soft teat designed for a natural feed

      Skin-soft teat designed for a natural feed

      The teat with soft silicone texture helps to create a natural feel.

      Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

      Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

      Flexible spiral design, combined with our unique comfort petals to create a flexible teat, allowing for a more natural feed without teat collapse.

      A high heat resistance*, lightweight material

      A high heat resistance*, lightweight material

      Known for its golden color, PPSU gives you both comfort and durability. The material has a high heat resistance*, similar to glass, while still being lightweight.

      Unique anti-colic valve technology

      Unique anti-colic valve technology

      Our unique anti-colic valve technology is designed to reduce colic and discomfort, by venting air into the bottle instead of your baby's tummy.

      Teats with different flow rates available

      Teats with different flow rates available

      We have a range of teats to support your baby's needs. Adjusting the flow rate helps match their natural feeding pace as they grow.*

      Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

      Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

      Due to the unique shape, the bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby’s tiny hands.

      Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

      Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

      Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.

      Technical Specifications

      • Material

        Bottle
        • BPA and BPS free*
        • PPSU (imported from Germany)
        Teat
        • Silicone
        • BPA free*

      • What is included

        4oz/125ml Baby Bottle
        1  pcs

      • Functions

        Anti-colic valve
        Advanced anti-colic system
        Teat features
        • Unique comfort petals
        • Extra soft and flexible teat
        Bottle design
        • Wide neck
        • Ergonomic shape
        • Heat resistance, up to 180°C
        Bottle ease of use
        • Easy to hold
        • Easy to assemble
        • Easy to clean

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      • Heat resistance up to 180°C
      • Teat range may vary across countries

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