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    • Easy transition from bottle to cup Easy transition from bottle to cup Easy transition from bottle to cup
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      Philips Avent Toddler Cup

      SCF602/01

      Easy transition from bottle to cup

      The Philips Avent BPA-free magic cup is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken, thrown in the air or left on its side, and yet easy to drink from. The spouts with valves also fit the feeding bottles so they become spill-proof too.

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      Toddler Cup
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      Toddler Cup

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      Easy transition from bottle to cup

      Non-spill, easy-sip

      • 260ml
      • 12m+ Toddler Spout
      Snap-top lid keeps spout clean

      Snap-top lid keeps spout clean

      The snap-top lid keeps spout clean when on the go and ensures leak-proof transport

      Non-spill spout with patented valve

      Non-spill spout with patented valve

      Patented valve controls flow to avoid spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side.

      Hard spout for children 12m+

      Hard spout for children 12m+

      A bite resistant spout for children confidently drinking from cup, ideal for teething babies

      Measurement scale on the cup

      Measurement scale on the cup

      Measurement scale on the cup for easy preparation of your childs drink

      Completely interchangeable with entire Philips Avent range

      Completely interchangeable with entire Philips Avent range

      Cups, spouts and handles can be used with the entire Philips Avent range, attach directly to breast pumps or use a nipple instead of the spout when feeding. The soft spout and handles can also be put on the feeding bottle for an easy transition from bottle to cup

      Cup has few parts for easy cleaning and assembly

      Cup has few parts for easy cleaning and assembly

      Entire cup can be sterilized for hygiene purposes

      Entire cup can be sterilized for hygiene purposes

      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Magic Handles
        1  pcs
        Toddler spout
        1  pcs
        Magic Cup (260 ml/ 9 oz)
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        1 year +

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