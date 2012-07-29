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Discontinued

Philips AventDecorated Toddler Cup Boy

SCF606/05

3.5

| (2) Reviews

Hygiene on the go

The Philips Avent toddler drinking cup is the easy step from bottle to cup. The flip-top lid keeps the spout clean at all times, even when on the go. It is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air and yet easy to drink from

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Non-spill, easy-sip

Hygiene on the go

  • 200ml

  • 6m+ Soft Spout

  • With handles

Soft spout with patented non-spill valve

Soft spout with patented non-spill valve

The patented valve of the Philips Avent spout cup controls flow and ensures no spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side

All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

Entire cup can be sterilized for hygiene purposes

Entire cup can be sterilized for hygiene purposes

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

2

Reviews

4
3
1

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant cup

This product is excellent, the lid is a fantastic design, it's easy to clean and looks great

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy

02/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Looks good but fails on design

I am an engineer and hence really expect products to do as they say on the tin. first of all, not all Phillips teats are compatible with this product - it states they are but, when you insert an actual bottle teat, the lid does not seal hence liquid spills all over baby. Secondly, there is a feature on the rim of the plastic spout - a small hole - I am not sure what it is for. However, when baby drinks, liquid forms a bubble at this hole and baby ends up with a blob of liquid on the nose (an uncomfortable and distracting situation when baby is drinking). A tight fit is required for the handle to remain in place and hence keep the spout centred for ease of drinking (hand coordination and all that!) If this cup is thrown on the floor (which babies tend to do), then it could cause the handle and hence lid to loosen up, again causing leaking of liquid. On the positive side, the cup is easy to hold and looks nice.

This review was made for SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy

This review was made for SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy

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