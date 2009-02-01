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    • Philips Avent storage system for easy storage Philips Avent storage system for easy storage Philips Avent storage system for easy storage
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      Philips Avent VIA Avent Breast Milk Containers

      SCF612/10

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Philips Avent storage system for easy storage

      The Philips Avent storage system is a versatile, space saving storage system designed to grow with your baby. Use the same cup to store breast milk and baby food for your baby. It fits all Philips Avent breast pumps and nipples.

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      Avent Breast Milk Containers

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      Philips Avent storage system for easy storage

      Cup for milk storage

      • Storage
      Easy to organize

      Easy to organize

      Easy to label cups help you track dates and contents

      Leak-proof twist-on system

      Leak-proof twist-on system

      For safe storage and transport

      Perfect for ‘on-the-go’

      Perfect for ‘on-the-go’

      Ideal for storing and transporting

      Fit all Philips Avent breast pumps and nipples

      The breast milk storage containers are compatible with all Philips Avent breast pumps and nipples.

      For use in fridge/freezer

      The Philips Avent cups can be stored in the fridge or freezer and are dishwasher safe

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Material

        BPA free*
        Yes

      • What is included

        Milk storage cup lid
        10  pcs
        Milk storage cup adaptor
        2  pcs
        Pre-sterilized VIA Cup (180 ml/ 6 oz)
        10  pcs

      • Functions

        No leakage
        Yes
        Twist-on lid
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

      • Compact design

        Ideal for going out
        Yes
        Ideal for travel
        Yes
        Stackable
        Yes

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