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    • Baby's first step to using a cup Baby's first step to using a cup Baby's first step to using a cup

      Avent Baby Bottle to first trainer cup

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      Baby's first step to using a cup

      The Philips Avent Bottle to first cup trainer comes with a soft spout and easy grip handles to help your baby learn to drink independently.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

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      Baby Bottle to first trainer cup
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      Baby Bottle to first trainer cup

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      Baby's first step to using a cup

      Cup with soft spout

      • 125 ml/ 4 oz
      Soft spout

      Soft spout

      Designed for delicate gums

      0% BPA Product

      0% BPA Product

      This product contains 0% BPA

      Includes training handles

      Add handles to the familiar bottle and nipple your baby is using to help her learn to drink independently

      Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

      All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product Dimensions and weight

        Depth
        60  mm
        Height
        130  mm
        Length
        110  mm
        Weight
        89  g

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Soft spout
        1  pcs
        Bottle to 1st trainer cup
        1  pcs
        Trainer handles
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        4 months +

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