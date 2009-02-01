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    • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort* Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort* Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

      Philips Avent Anti-colic teat

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      Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

      Our Anti-colic teat is designed for uninterrupted feeding. Air is vented into the bottle and away from the baby’s tummy. The ribbed texture prevents teat collapse and reduces feeding interruptions and discomfort.

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      Suggested retail price: $7.90

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      Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

      • 2 pcs
      • Slow flow teat
      • 1m+
      Anti-colic valve proven to reduce colic*

      Anti-colic valve proven to reduce colic*

      Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the teat flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air in the bottle and away from baby’s tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.

      60% less fussing at night*

      60% less fussing at night*

      Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle reduces fussing. Babies fed with Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles experienced 60% less fussing at night, than babies fed with a competitor’s anti-colic bottle.*

      Ribbed texture prevents collapse for uninterrupted feeding

      Ribbed texture prevents collapse for uninterrupted feeding

      The teat shape allows secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevents teat collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.

      Teat shape designed for secure latch

      Teat shape designed for secure latch

      The nipple is designed not to collapse, for a secure latch and uninterrupted feeding.

      Different teat flow rates available

      Different teat flow rates available

      The Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle range offers different teat flow rates to keep up with your baby's growth. Remember that age indications are approximate as babies develop at different rates. All teats are available in twin packs: Newborn, Slow, Medium, Fast and Variable Flow, and Thick feed.

      This teat is BPA free

      This teat is BPA free

      Philips Avent Anti-colic teat is made of BPA free material (silicone).

      Compatible range from breastfeeding to cup

      Compatible range from breastfeeding to cup

      Mix and match our breast pump, bottle and cup parts, and create the product that works for you, when you need it!

      Technical Specifications

      • Teat

        Flow speed
        Slow flow

      • Material

        Teat
        • Silicone
        • BPA free

      • What is included

        Teat
        2 pcs

      • Functions

        Ease of use
        • easy to clean and assemble
        • leak-free design
        Teat
        Easy latch on, Ribbed texture prevents teat collapse, Proven anti-colic system
        Anti-colic valve
        designed to reduce air ingestion

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0-6 months

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      • At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed less colic, and significantly less fussing at night compared to babies fed with another competitor bottle.
      • Teat design proven to prevent teat collapse and associated air ingestion and feeding interruptions.
      • What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.
      • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

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