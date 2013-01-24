Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Avent

    Breast milk storage container

    SCF640/04
    Avent
    Avent
    Practical breast milk storage
      Philips Avent Breast milk storage container

      SCF640/04
      Practical breast milk storage

      For storage of breast milk in the fridge or freezer. Express directly into the containers by attaching them to your Philips AVENT breast pump. Simply replace the sealing discs with nipple for feeding. (Nipples not included.)

        Practical breast milk storage

        Dishwasher, fridge and freezer safe

        • 4ozx4
        Express milk directly into storage container using any Philips Avent Breast Pump

        Replace the sealing disc with an Avent nipple for feeding - no need to transfer milk. (Nipple is not included.)

        Simply insert a sealing disc to store breast milk in the fridge and freezer

        All Philips Avent nipples and spouts can be used with the Philips Avent Breast Milk Container. (Nipples not included.)

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          Screw ring
          4  pcs
          Sealing disc for milk storage
          4  pcs
          Breast milk container (125 ml/ 4 oz)
          4  pcs

        • Bottle

          Capacity
          125  oz
          Material
          Highly durable

        • Design

          Bottle design
          • Easy to assemble
          • Easy to clean
          • Easy to hold
          • Wide neck

        • Development stages

          Stages
          • 0-6 months
          • 0 - 6 months

