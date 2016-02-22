We have updated the flow rate navigation for our Natural Response bottles and teats. Find out more
days
hours
minutes
seconds
We have updated the flow rate navigation for our Natural Response bottles and teats. Find out more

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • The natural way to bottle feed The natural way to bottle feed The natural way to bottle feed
    • Play Pause

      Philips Avent Natural nipple

      SCF654

      The natural way to bottle feed

      Our new soft and anti-collapse ribbed nipple is designed for growing babies. The comfort petals and natural nipple shape allows natural latch on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $8.50

      Similar products

      See all Baby bottle nipples

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Natural nipple
      - {discount-value}

      Natural nipple

      Total

      recurring payment

      The natural way to bottle feed

      Soft and anti-collapse nipple design

      • 2 pieces
      • Fast flow
      • 6m+
      Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

      Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

      The wide breast shaped nipple promotes a natural latch on similar to the breast. Designed to give a more comfortable and contented feed for your baby.

      Flexible, anti-collapse ribbed teat design

      Flexible, anti-collapse ribbed teat design

      The petals insides the teat and the ridge design, increase the teat softness and flexibility, guaranteeing no teat collapse for growing babies.

      Unique anti-colic valve technology

      Unique anti-colic valve technology

      Reduces fussing and discomfort by venting air away from baby's tummy.

      Soft and smooth silicone for your baby's changing needs

      The soft and smooth bite resistant silicone, is developped for your baby’s changing needs.

      Designed for your baby's changing needs

      The Philips Avent Natural bottle is available in 4 sizes and 7 different nipples for every development stage of your baby. With different nipple softness, flexibility and design and with increasing flow rates and bottle sizes that keep up with your baby’s growth and development.

      Technical Specifications

      • Material

        Nipple
        • Silicone
        • BPA free*

      • What is included

        Soft Fast feed Flow nipple
        2  pcs

      • Functions

        Anti-colic valve
        Advanced anti-colic system
        Latch on
        • Natural latch on
        • Easy combine breast and bottle
        Nipple
        • Unique comfort petals
        • Extra soft and flexible teat

      • Development stages

        Stage
        6m+

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.