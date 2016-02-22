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SCF656
The natural way to bottle feed
Our new soft and anti-collapse ribbed nipple is designed for growing babies. The comfort petals and natural nipple shape allows natural latch on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding.See all benefits
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Natural nipple
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recurring payment
The wide breast shaped nipple promotes a natural latch on similar to the breast. Designed to give a more comfortable and contented feed for your baby.
The petals insides the teat and the ridge design, increase the teat softness and flexibility, guaranteeing no teat collapse for growing babies.
Reduces fussing and discomfort by venting air away from baby's tummy.
The soft and smooth bite resistant silicone, is developped for your baby’s changing needs.
The Philips Avent Natural bottle is available in 4 sizes and 7 different nipples for every development stage of your baby. With different nipple softness, flexibility and design and with increasing flow rates and bottle sizes that keep up with your baby’s growth and development.
With the thick feed nipple, you can feed your baby with thicker feeds, following his developed feeding needs. We recommend to use this nipple for thicker feeds such as thickened milk, milk mixed with baby rice, milk mixed with baby food, puree, soup and others.
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