Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
SCF657/27
Ideal for Gentle Drinkers
Ideal for gentle drinkers who may not have strong sucking power. Wide breast-shaped teat promotes natural latch-on so you can easily combine with breastfeeding. Should be used with the Philips Avent Natural bottle.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Natural Teat
Total
recurring payment
The teat is designed to reduce feeding issues by venting air away from your baby's tummy.
The wide breast-shaped teat promotes a natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
The teat has an ultra soft texture, designed to mimic the feel of the breast.
Our flexible spiral design combined with the comfort petals allow for a natural movement while baby feeds.
What is included
Functions
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.