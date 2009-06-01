Philips Avent Insulated Cup
Keeps drinks fresh for longer
The Philips Avent Insulated Cup is ideal for out and about. This stylish animal themed cup keeps drinks fresh for longer. Includes a bite resistant spout and a non-spill valve.
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Keeps drinks fresh for longer Non-spill bite resistant spout Ideal for out and about, keeps drinks fresh
This stylish cup helps keep your toddler’s drink fresh for longer when out and about
Non-spill spout with patented valve
Patented valve controls flow to avoid spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side.
Faster flow and bite resistant spout
Spout is designed to be bite resistant with a faster flow and the cup has larger capacity for active toddlers
Flip-top lid for hygienic leak-proof transport
The flip-top lid keeps spout clean when on the go and ensures leak-proof transport
Soft anti-slip rubber base for added stability
Cup is designed with soft anti-slip rubber base for added stability
All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience
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Country of origin
Mexico
Yes
What is included
Insulated cup 260ml / 9oz
1
pcs Flip top lid
1
pcs Sport spout
1
pcs
Development stages
Stage
12 months +
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Not inter-changeable with other Philips AVENT Toddler Cups
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