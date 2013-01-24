Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Avent

    Natural glass baby bottle

    SCF671/17
    Avent
    Avent
    • Easy to combine with breastfeeding Easy to combine with breastfeeding Easy to combine with breastfeeding
      Philips Avent Natural glass baby bottle

      SCF671/17
      Easy to combine with breastfeeding

      Our Natural glass bottle helps to make bottle feeding more natural for baby and you. The nipple features a comfort petal design for natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

      Philips Avent Natural glass baby bottle

      Easy to combine with breastfeeding

      Our Natural glass bottle helps to make bottle feeding more natural for baby and you. The nipple features a comfort petal design for natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for baby to combine breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits

        Natural glass baby bottle

        Easy to combine with breastfeeding

        Natural latch on

        • 1 Bottle
        • 4oz/120ml
        • Newborn flow nipple
        • 0m+
        Heat resistance

        Heat resistance

        The Natural glass bottle is heat and thermal shock resistant. It can therefore be safely stored in the fridge, warmed, and is also suitable for sterilization.

        Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

        Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

        The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

        Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

        Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

        Petals inside the nipple increase softness and flexibility without nipple collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.

        Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

        Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

        Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby's tummy.

        Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

        Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

        Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.

        This bottle is BPA free*

        This bottle is BPA free*

        The Philips Avent Natural bottle is made of BPA free* material (glass, polypropylene and silicone).

        Pharmaceutical grade glass

        Premium quality borosilicate glass to ensure the highest quality for ultimate purity.

        Compatible with Philips Avent range

        The Philips Avent Natural bottle is compatible with the Philips Avent range, excluding Classic bottles and cup handles. We advise to use the Natural bottles with Natural feeding nipples only.

        Technical Specifications

        • Material

          Bottle
          • BPA free*
          • Glass
          Nipple
          • Silicone
          • BPA free*

        • What is included

          Baby Bottle
          1  pcs

        • Bottle

          Material
          BPA free*
          Capacity
          4oz/120ml

        • Design

          Bottle design
          • Ergonomic shape
          • Wide neck

        • Ease of use

          Ease of use
          • Easy to assemble
          • Easy to clean
          • Easy to hold
          • Dishwasher & microwave safe

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0-12 months

        • Functions

          Latch on
          Easy combine breast and bottle
          Nipple
          • Unique comfort petals
          • Advanced anti-colic system
          • Extra soft and flexible nipple
          • Natural latch on

              * 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

