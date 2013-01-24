Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Avent

    Avent Breast Milk Containers

    SCF680/04
    Avent
    Avent
    • Easy breast milk storage & feeding Easy breast milk storage & feeding Easy breast milk storage & feeding
      Philips Avent Avent Breast Milk Containers

      SCF680/04
      Easy breast milk storage & feeding

      Philips AVENT breast milk container SCF680/04 for storage in the fridge or freezer. Express directly into the containers by attaching them to your breast pump. Simply replace the sealing discs with nipple for feeding. (Nipples not included) See all benefits

        Avent Breast Milk Containers

        Easy breast milk storage & feeding

        No need to transfer milk

        • 4ozx4
        All Avent nipple and spouts can be used

        All Avent nipple and spouts can be used

        All Philips Avent nipples and spouts can be used with the Philips Avent Breast Milk Container. (Nipples not included.)

        Express milk directly into storage container

        Express milk directly into storage container

        Express milk directly into storage container using any Philips Avent Breast Pump

        Insert a sealing disc to store breast milk

        Insert a sealing disc to store breast milk

        Simply insert a sealing disc to store breast milk in the fridge and freezer

        Simply replace the sealing disc with an Avent nipple

        Simply replace the sealing disc with an Avent nipple

        Replace the sealing disc with an Avent nipple for feeding - no need to transfer milk. (Nipple is not included.)

        This bottle is made from PP - a BPA Free material

        This bottle is made from PP - a BPA Free material

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          Breast milk container (125 ml/ 4 oz)
          4  pcs
          Sealing disc for milk storage
          4  pcs
          Screw ring
          4  pcs

        • Design

          Bottle design
          • Easy to assemble
          • Easy to clean
          • Easy to hold
          • Wide neck
          Ease of use
          Compact

        • Storage system

          Storage
          • Breast milk storage
          • Dishwasher safe
          • Freezer safe
          • Sterilizable
          • Use in fridge
          • Works with Philips Avent range

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0 - 6 months

        • Material

          BPA free*
          Yes

