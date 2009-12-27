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    • Easy breast milk storage & feeding Easy breast milk storage & feeding Easy breast milk storage & feeding
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      Philips Avent Avent Breast Milk Containers

      SCF680/04

      Easy breast milk storage & feeding

      Philips Avent breast milk container SCF680/04 for storage in the fridge or freezer. Express directly into the containers by attaching them to your breast pump. Simply replace the sealing discs with nipple for feeding. (Nipples not included)

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      Easy breast milk storage & feeding

      No need to transfer milk

      • 4ozx4
      All Avent nipple and spouts can be used

      All Avent nipple and spouts can be used

      All Philips Avent nipples and spouts can be used with the Philips Avent Breast Milk Container. (Nipples not included.)

      Express milk directly into storage container

      Express milk directly into storage container

      Express milk directly into storage container using any Philips Avent Breast Pump

      Insert a sealing disc to store breast milk

      Insert a sealing disc to store breast milk

      Simply insert a sealing disc to store breast milk in the fridge and freezer

      Simply replace the sealing disc with an Avent nipple

      Simply replace the sealing disc with an Avent nipple

      Replace the sealing disc with an Avent nipple for feeding - no need to transfer milk. (Nipple is not included.)

      This bottle is made from PP - a BPA Free material

      This bottle is made from PP - a BPA Free material

      Technical Specifications

      • Storage system

        Storage
        • Breast milk storage
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Freezer safe
        • Sterilizable
        • Use in fridge
        • Works with Philips Avent range

      • Design

        Bottle design
        • Easy to assemble
        • Easy to clean
        • Easy to hold
        • Wide neck
        Ease of use
        Compact

      • Material

        BPA free*
        Yes

      • What is included

        Breast milk container (125 ml/ 4 oz)
        4  pcs
        Screw ring
        4  pcs
        Sealing disc for milk storage
        4  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

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