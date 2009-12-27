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    • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort* Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort* Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
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      Philips Avent Classic baby bottle

      SCF680/27

      Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

      Our Classic bottle has been trusted by mothers for 30 years, and continues to be the preferred choice of many moms. Designed for an enjoyable and easy feeding experience, it is clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort.*

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      Suggested retail price: $24.90

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      Classic baby bottle
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      Classic baby bottle

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      Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

      Trusted for 30 years

      • 2 Bottles
      • 4oz/125ml
      • Newborn flow nipple
      • 0m+
      Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

      Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

      Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during the night-time.**

      Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

      Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

      Due to the unique shape, the feeding bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.

      Clinically proven anti-colic system

      Clinically proven anti-colic system

      As your baby feeds, the unique valve on the nipple flexes to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby’s tummy.*

      BPA free*

      BPA free*

      The Philips Avent Classic+ feeding bottle is made of BPA free* material (polypropylene).

      Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

      Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

      Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.

      Different flow rate nipples available

      Different flow rate nipples available

      The Philips Avent Classic bottle offers different flow rates to keep up with your baby's growth. Remember that age indications are approximate as babies develop at different rates. All nipples are available in twin packs.

      Always use the adapter ring

      Always use the adapter ring

      Remember to always use the Philips Avent Classic bottle with the adapter ring (included with every Philips Avent Classic bottle).

      Easy latch on due to the unique valve on the nipple

      Unique valve on the nipple flexes to your baby's feeding rhythm. Milk will only flow at the pace chosen by your baby to minimize overeating and spit-up, burping and gas

      Compatible with the Philips Avent range

      The Philips Avent Classic bottle is compatible with the Philips Avent range, excluding Natural bottles. We advise to use the Classic bottles with Classic feeding nipples only.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Bottle design
        • Ergonomic shape
        • Wide neck

      • Material

        Bottle
        • BPA free*
        • Polypropylene
        Nipple
        • BPA free*
        • Soft silicone

      • What is included

        Baby Bottle
        2  pcs

      • Compatibility

        Compatible with
        Breast Pump, VIA cups and Classic Teats

      • Ease of use

        Bottle use
        • Easy to clean
        • Easy to hold
        Ease of use
        • Dishwasher & microwave safe
        • 5 parts

      • Bottle

        Material
        BPA free*

      • Functions

        Latch on
        • Easy latch on
        • Promotes nipple acceptance
        Nipple
        • Two piece anti-colic system
        • Flexes to feeding rhythm

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0-12 months

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      Accessories for this product

      • Avent Anti-colic teat

        SCF634/27

      • Avent Anti-colic teat

        SCF633/27

      • Avent Anti-colic teat

        SCF632/27

      • Avent Anti-colic teat

        SCF631/27

      • VIA Avent Refill Cups

        SCF616/10

      • VIA Avent Storage System

        SCF614/10

      • Avent VIA Baby Food Set

        SCF613/20

      • Avent Bottle and nipple brush

        SCF145/06

      • Avent Sealing discs for feeding bottle

        SCF143/06

      • Avent Nipple travel pack

        SCF139/02

      • Avent Milk powder dispenser

        SCF135/06

      • Avent Tempo- Disposable System Natural Feeding Nurser

        SCF649/01

      • Avent Airflex Breast milk storage container

        SCF640/04

      • Avent Anti-colic teat

        SCF636/27

      • Avent Classic+ nipple

        SCF635/02

      • VIA Avent Refill Cups

        SCF616/05

      • VIA Avent Refill Cups

        SCF615/10

      • VIA Avent Breast Milk Containers

        SCF612/10

      • VIA Avent Feeding System

        SCF610/05

      • Avent 4-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

        SCF286/02

      • Avent 3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

        SCF284/02

      • Avent Microwave Sterilizer Starter Set

        SCF277/01

      • Avent Microwave Steam Sterilizer

        SCF271/20

      • Avent Digital Bottle Warmer

        SCF260/38

      • Avent Digital Bottle Warmer

        SCF260/37

      • Avent Digital Bottle Warmer

        SCF260/34

      • Avent Electric Bottle and Baby Food Warmer

        SCF255/58

      • Avent Electric Bottle and Baby Food Warmer

        SCF255/57

      • Avent Electric Bottle and Baby Food Warmer

        SCF255/54

      • Avent Tempo- Disposable System Wide pre-formed liners

        SCF138/05

      • Avent TravelBag

        SCD149/80

      • Avent TravelBag

        SCD149/60

      • Avent urban bag

        SCD148/60

      • Avent urban bag

        SCD148/50

      • Avent BackPack

        SCD138/60

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      • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
      • ** A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an Avent bottle showed less colic than infants fed with another leading bottle, especially at night.

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