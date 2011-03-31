Philips Avent Toddler mealtime set 6m+
Encourages eating through fun learning
Philips Avent baby mealtime set SCF716/00 for your child's development stages
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Suggested retail price: $42.00
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Encourages eating through fun learning Mealtime set for toddlers
Developed with leading child psychologist
Deep scoop spoon and fork
Easy-grip for little hands - ideal for self-feeding
Anti-slip base - helps prevent spills
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Weight and dimensions
Product weight
0.523
kg F-box dimensions
90 (D) X 306 (W) X 353 (H)
mm Number of F-boxes in A-box
6
Country of origin
Made in China
Yes
What is included
Big bowl
1 Divider plate
1
pcs Small bowl
1
pcs Toddler Fork
1 Toddler Spoon
1
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