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    • Helps with the transition to grown up drinking Helps with the transition to grown up drinking Helps with the transition to grown up drinking

      Philips Avent Grown Up Cup

      SCF782

      Helps with the transition to grown up drinking

      Make it easy for your toddler to transition from sippy cups to open cup drinking, without the mess! The lip-activated technology means liquid only flows from the cup when the child’s lip is pressed against the rim.

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      Suggested retail price: $18.00

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      Helps with the transition to grown up drinking

      The ideal transition cup for growing toddlers

      • 260ml
      • 9oz
      • 9m+
      Drinking from 360° all around the rim, just like an open cup

      Drinking from 360° all around the rim, just like an open cup

      This spoutless cup allows for drinking from 360° all around the rim, just like an adult cup.

      Allows healthy oral development*

      Allows healthy oral development*

      The design of this spoutless cup allows teeth to grow healthily.

      Lip-activated technology

      Lip-activated technology

      This spoutless cup features a unique valve that's lip-activated so liquid only flows from the cup when the child’s lip is pressed against the rim. Between sips, the valve automatically shuts so you won’t have to worry about spills or messes.

      Handles provide toddler with grip/hold options

      Handles provide toddler with grip/hold options

      The cup has integrated handles, providing your toddler with the option to grip the cup by it’s container or it’s easy-grip handles.

      Protective hygiene lid so cup remains clean

      Protective hygiene lid so cup remains clean

      Keeps the cup clean whether at home or on the go.

      This cup is made from BPA free material

      This cup is made from BPA free material

      This Philips Avent cup is made from BPA free material.

      Dishwasher safe

      Dishwasher safe

      The parts of this cup are conveniently dishwasher safe. Disassemble the cup and let your dishwasher do the work or wash by hand in soapy water.

      Our cups follow the development of your child

      Our cups follow the development of your child

      We support children’s journey towards independent drinking, helping to enable an easy transition from breast or bottle to open cup. Learning from health care professionals, our different solutions with nipples, soft and hard spouts, straws and 360° drinking rims follow the development of your child and stimulate his newly acquired motor and drinking skills.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Indonesia
        Yes

      • Logistic data

        Unit size
        114mm(L) x 77mm(W) x 113mm(H)  mm
        Packaging size - EU version
        114mm(L) x 85mm(W) x 177mm(H)  mm
        Packaging size - US version
        114mm(L) x 85mm(W) x 162mm(H)  mm

      • What is included

        Container
        1  pcs
        Screw ring with handle
        1  pcs
        Valve system (3 parts)
        1 set
        User manual
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        9 months +

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      • 77% of surveyed pediatric dentists agree that this cup allows healthy oral development (independent online research, USA, April 2016)
      • 72% of surveyed pediatric dentists would recommend the lip-activated technology(independent online research, USA, April 2016)

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