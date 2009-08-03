The Avent BPA Free Animal shaped range of teethers SCF894/01 massage your baby's sore gums throughout their different teething stages. The colorful, playful designs perfectly fit your baby's hands and mouth to help soothe teething pain.
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Teether Animal Shaped Range
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Fits little mouths & hands
Teether that helps soothe teething pain
Stage 3
Teether for back teeth
Easy to clean with warm water
This teether is ergonomic for your baby to hold with round edges. This means it is also easy to clean and the shape doesn’t allow to get trapped easily. Just rinse with warm water and it is ready to use again!
Multiple textures cool and massage gums as back teeth emerge
This gel filled teether can be cooled in refrigerator to provide cool pressure to soothe your baby’s teething pains. The different textures also gives varying levels of pressure to suit your baby’s liking.
Philips Avent teethers are completely BPA & Phthalate Free
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