Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Avent Manual breast pump

    SCF900/01
    Avent
    • Comfortable and Quick Comfortable and Quick Comfortable and Quick
      -{discount-value}

      Avent Manual breast pump

      SCF900/01

      Comfortable and Quick

      Philips Avent standard manual breast pump SCF900/00 ensures comfortable and quick pumping experience, to suit you and your baby’s needs

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Avent Manual breast pump

      Comfortable and Quick

      Philips Avent standard manual breast pump SCF900/00 ensures comfortable and quick pumping experience, to suit you and your baby’s needs

      Comfortable and Quick

      Philips Avent standard manual breast pump SCF900/00 ensures comfortable and quick pumping experience, to suit you and your baby’s needs

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Avent Manual breast pump

      Comfortable and Quick

      Philips Avent standard manual breast pump SCF900/00 ensures comfortable and quick pumping experience, to suit you and your baby’s needs

      Similar products

      See all breast-pumps

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all accessories

        Manual breast pump

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Comfortable and Quick

        Comfortable and quick breast pump experience

        Ergonomically designed handle

        Ergonomically designed handle

        The handle is designed ergonomically thus less effort and easy pumping

        Optimally designed suction strength

        Optimally designed suction strength

        Suction strength is designed optimally to ensure both comfort and efficiency

        Soft, ribbed silicone teat for easy latch-on

        Soft, ribbed silicone teat for easy latch-on

        Soft, ribbed silicone Philips Avent teat is easy for baby's mouth to seal and latch on the teat. With this, the baby will feel more comfortable drinking from the teat.

        Soft silicone petal cushion

        Soft silicone petal cushion

        The soft silicone petal cushion of the Philips Avent breast pump closely attaches to the breast and gently massages the area around nipple to stimulate fast let-down

        Easy for pumping, storage and feeding

        With storage lid, the pumped breast milk can be stored directly into refrigerator to keep milk fresh; Feed the baby after pumping by using the standard neck teat

        Gentle-draw vacuum

        The gentle-draw vacuum mimics baby's suckling

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          China
          Yes

        • Development stages

          Stage
          0 - 6 months

        • Bottle neck size

          Standard neck
          Yes

        • What is included

          Extra soft newborn flow nipple
          1  pcs
          Bottle stand/funnel cover
          1  pcs
          Sealing disc for milk storage
          1  pcs
          Manual breast pump
          1  pcs

        • What is included

          Dormal Cap & Screw Ring
          1  pcs
          Milk Container( 120ml/4oz)
          1  pcs

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Keep track of your product warranty coverage

              Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

              Get easy access to product support

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              Maestro - payment method

              Quick links

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Returns
              About Philips
              Contact us