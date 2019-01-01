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    • Reset your shaver to new Reset your shaver to new Reset your shaver to new

      Shaver S9000 Prestige Replacement shaving heads

      SH98/71

      Find support for this product

      This product is discontinued

      and has been replaced by model number SH91/51

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      Reset your shaver to new

      Change heads every 2 years for best results

      • NanoTech Precision Blades
      • Fits SP981X, SP982X and SP986X
      Replacement heads for S9000 Prestige

      Replacement heads for S9000 Prestige

      SH98 replacement heads are compatible with all Shavers S9000 Prestige with rounded shape heads (SP981X, SP982X and SP986X). They are not compatible with the angular shaped shavers S9000 Prestige (SP983X, SP984X, SP987X and SP988X), which use the successor SH91 instead. The SH91 replacement heads are compatible with all Shavers S9000 Prestige, angular and rounded shape heads.

      Simple replacement

      Simple replacement

      1. Pull off the top plate of shaving unit. 2. Replace with new shaving head bracket solution. 3. To reset the shaver, press and hold the on/off button for more than 5 seconds.

      The easiest way to keep your shaver at best

      The easiest way to keep your shaver at best

      The upgraded solution makes the maintenance of your Philips Shaver easier than ever. This new format will allow you to install the new shaving heads in just two steps, facilitating thorough cleaning of the shaver and optimizing your daily shave.

      Extra strong and sharp blades for ultimate closeness

      Extra strong and sharp blades for ultimate closeness

      Get an extremely close shave with the Philips S9000 Prestige electric shaver. With NanoTech precision blades of long-lasting sharpness, your hair will be cut with the highest levels of precision for refined results.

      Fewer shaving passes. Less skin discomfort.

      Fewer shaving passes. Less skin discomfort.

      Get a highly efficient shave, even on longer beards. This Philips shaver has wider, rounder openings that catch more hair per pass, and prevent you from having to repeatedly shave the same area.

      Effortlessly glides over your skin

      Effortlessly glides over your skin

      The shaver S9000 Prestige features anti-friction SkinComfort rings, which result in superb and effortless gliding across your skin.

      Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

      Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

      The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder in the form of a shaving unit symbol. This symbol will light up and indicate you when to replace shaving heads.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving heads

        Fits product type
        Fits SP981X, SP982X and SP986X
        Shaving heads per packaging
        3

      • Accessories

        Bracket
        Fully assembled bracket
      Badge-D2C

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