2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHB5800BK/00
WIRELESS in-ear, NFC easy pairing
SHB5800 in-ear bluetooth headphones feature finely engineered drivers for solid bass & balanced sound, comfortable ear tips, one touch NFC for easy pairing and durable IPX2 sweat and moisture proofing, ideal for music and calls on the go.
6mm drivers/ closed-back
In-ear
NFC easy pairing lets you pair with only one touch with your in-ear Bluetooth and Bluetooth enabled device.
Super-small speaker drivers inside these earphones fit comfortably inside the ear, yet their exceptionally snug fit seals out outside noise for an intense, high quality listening experience.
2.4
of 5
11
Reviews
7EON
13/04/2019
United Kingdom
Perfect!
Best music quality and easy to use. 5-star rating!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB5800BK Bluetooth NFC in-ear headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB5800BK Bluetooth NFC in-ear headphones
eddie481735
27/11/2015
United Kingdom
it's so good in-ear headphone.
it's easy to take it to everywhere on my neck. so cool when i used it outdoor. especially i love philips sound quality. good bass good sound . i love it.
This review was made for SHB5800BK Bluetooth NFC in-ear headphones
This review was made for SHB5800BK Bluetooth NFC in-ear headphones
Pablo1234
25/09/2015
United Kingdom
Good sound, good quality
I don't see how this headphones won't fit in ear when they got the exactly same system as other Beats or Samsung or any other headphones producer. The system is simple. Different sizes of rubber earplugs. The sound quality is good, enough for this price. Good bass sound. I have no problems with the BT connections. Easy to connect on any smartphone (I use them on Samsung Smartphone). I connected them on may Smart TV, on my laptop, and I had no problems. The connection is stable. This is a good product for the common user. If you want extreme performance, put more money and buy something else, something pro.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB5800BK Bluetooth NFC in-ear headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB5800BK Bluetooth NFC in-ear headphones