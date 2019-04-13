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Discontinued

Bluetooth NFC in-ear headphones

SHB5800WT/00

2.4

| (11) Reviews

WIRELESS in-ear, NFC easy pairing

SHB5800 in-ear bluetooth headphones feature finely engineered drivers for solid bass & balanced sound, comfortable ear tips, one touch NFC for easy pairing and durable IPX2 sweat and moisture proofing, ideal for music and calls on the go.

See all benefits

Solid bass

WIRELESS in-ear, NFC easy pairing

  • 6mm drivers/ closed-back

  • In-ear

Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

Super-small speaker drivers inside these earphones fit comfortably inside the ear, yet their exceptionally snug fit seals out outside noise for an intense, high quality listening experience.

3 interchangeable rubber a better fit

With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, these headphones will always fit your ear perfectly.

Sweat and moisture proof materials ideal for sport

IPX2 sweat and moisture proof materials make them ideal for outdoor use and casual sports.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.4

of 5

11

Reviews

13/04/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Perfect!

Best music quality and easy to use. 5-star rating!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB5800BK Bluetooth NFC in-ear headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB5800BK Bluetooth NFC in-ear headphones

27/11/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

it's so good in-ear headphone.

it's easy to take it to everywhere on my neck. so cool when i used it outdoor. especially i love philips sound quality. good bass good sound . i love it.

This review was made for SHB5800BK Bluetooth NFC in-ear headphones

This review was made for SHB5800BK Bluetooth NFC in-ear headphones

25/09/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good sound, good quality

I don't see how this headphones won't fit in ear when they got the exactly same system as other Beats or Samsung or any other headphones producer. The system is simple. Different sizes of rubber earplugs. The sound quality is good, enough for this price. Good bass sound. I have no problems with the BT connections. Easy to connect on any smartphone (I use them on Samsung Smartphone). I connected them on may Smart TV, on my laptop, and I had no problems. The connection is stable. This is a good product for the common user. If you want extreme performance, put more money and buy something else, something pro.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB5800BK Bluetooth NFC in-ear headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB5800BK Bluetooth NFC in-ear headphones

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