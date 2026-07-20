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Bluetooth NFC in-ear headphones

Discontinued

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Bluetooth NFC in-ear headphones

SHB5800WT/00

Bluetooth NFC in-ear headphones

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide

  • PDF file, 6.4 MB
  • 20 July 2026

EU Declaration of conformity

  • PDF file, 490.1 kB
  • 21 July 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

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