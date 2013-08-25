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Discontinued

Wireless hi-fi headphones

SHC1300/10

3.3

| (4) Reviews

Wireless convenience with infrared transmission

These full-size infrared cordless headphones combine quality and convenience for either TV or music enjoyment in your home.

See all benefits

For TV

Wireless convenience with infrared transmission

  • 32mm drivers/closed-back

  • Over-ear

Easy & simple to set up

High-frequency RF ensures clear and sharp reception

Using very high frequency modulation(RF) for the transmission link ensures sharp clear reception.

Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

4

Reviews

5
1

25/08/2013

Australia

Australia

Love the product.

Also I must tell you that I am still using my 51 year old Philips hand mixer. It has had much use over the years and still works as new. Thank you Philips Regards Anne

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC1300 Wireless hi-fi headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC1300 Wireless hi-fi headphones

04/01/2018

Indonesia

Indonesia

good value

easy to set up, easy to use, ok battery life, ok build quality, and pretty good sound for the money

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC1300 Wireless hi-fi headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC1300 Wireless hi-fi headphones

01/02/2016

US

US

Verified buyer

Decent lightweight product.

I purchased some headphones from another company that were too bulky for regular use so returned to my local store and swapped for these. These are great design wise and very lightweight and comfortable for a long evening's television viewing. However the downside of the product were the upside of the headphones from the other company that I returned. The cons of these are : No rechargeable battery option therefore if you watch a fair bit of TV you will get through quite a few AAA batteries. The volume setting does not go particularly high (I am partially deaf) and if you increase the TV headphone ports volume too high the sound in the headphones becomes distorted rather than louder. Infa red range is not as vast as some headphone models. On the whole though I would say that the comfort outweighs the negatives and I would rather wear these than a bulky pair with the extra battery life etc.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC1300 Wireless hi-fi headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC1300 Wireless hi-fi headphones

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Disclaimers

  1. Batteries not included