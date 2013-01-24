Home
    Wireless hi-fi headphones

    SHC1300/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Wireless convenience with infrared transmission Wireless convenience with infrared transmission Wireless convenience with infrared transmission
      Wireless hi-fi headphones

      SHC1300/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      Wireless convenience with infrared transmission

      These full-size infrared cordless headphones combine quality and convenience for either TV or music enjoyment in your home.

      Wireless hi-fi headphones

      Wireless convenience with infrared transmission

      These full-size infrared cordless headphones combine quality and convenience for either TV or music enjoyment in your home. See all benefits

      Wireless convenience with infrared transmission

      These full-size infrared cordless headphones combine quality and convenience for either TV or music enjoyment in your home. See all benefits

      Wireless hi-fi headphones

      Wireless convenience with infrared transmission

      These full-size infrared cordless headphones combine quality and convenience for either TV or music enjoyment in your home. See all benefits

        Wireless convenience with infrared transmission

        For TV

        • 32mm drivers/closed-back
        • Over-ear

        Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

        The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.

        High-frequency RF ensures clear and sharp reception

        Using very high frequency modulation(RF) for the transmission link ensures sharp clear reception.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          Ferrite
          Frequency response
          18 - 20 000  Hz
          Sensitivity
          96
          Speaker diameter
          32 mm
          Signal/noise ratio
          55  dB

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Effective range
          7 m
          Carrier frequency range
          2.3 MHz (L) - 2.8 MHz (R)
          Channel separation
          > 30 dB
          Modulation
          FM

        • Convenience

          Operating time
          +/- 15 hours (Alkaline)

        • Power

          Power supply headphone
          2 x 1.5 V R03/AAA*
          Power supply transmitter
          AC/DC adapter 12V/200mA

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          1.489  kg
          Height
          24  cm
          Length
          29.2  cm
          Nett weight
          0.873  kg
          Tare weight
          0.616  kg
          Width
          21.5  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 58439 9
          Number of consumer packagings
          3

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          8.8  cm
          Gross weight
          0.4045  kg
          Height
          24  cm
          Nett weight
          0.291  kg
          Tare weight
          0.1135  kg
          Width
          19.6  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 58438 2
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Type of shelf placement
          Both

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          7.6  cm
          Height
          17.5  cm
          Weight
          0.207  kg
          Width
          16.5  cm

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Batteries not included

