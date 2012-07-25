2 year warranty
Discontinued
IR wireless
These full-size rechargeable infrared cordless headphones combine quality and convenience for either TV or music enjoyment in your home.
Adjustable fit
Infrared transmission
The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.
The inner headband of these Philips headphones makes it easy to obtain a perfect fit for your head. The mechanism adjusts automatically for comfort.
This smart electronic circuit ensures that the audio input level is automatically adjusted to the right level, preventing distortion and preserving your listening enjoyment.
3.7
of 5
6
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
Stevethetaxi
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
Great headphones.
Good sound tone, comfortable, and reliable, These headphones have given good service during lots of use. A very contented customer, thank you Phillips
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC2000 Wireless Headphone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC2000 Wireless Headphone
downlands
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
a good product for nighy time listening
I bought these headphones for night time use watching films in bed and not waking my partner up.They are comfortable to wear and the battery charge lasts a long time.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC2000 Wireless hi-fi headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC2000 Wireless hi-fi headphones
KFOC
31/07/2011
United Kingdom
Clear sound, no hiss
I ordered two of these for use with TV. They fit better than any headphones I have used before and the infra-red system provides far better sound quality than my previous Sony 'radio signal' headphones.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC2000 Wireless Headphone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC2000 Wireless Headphone