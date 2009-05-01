Search terms
IR wireless
These full-size rechargeable infrared cordless headphones combine quality and convenience for either TV or music enjoyment in your home. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Wireless hi-fi headphones
The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.
The inner headband of these Philips headphones makes it easy to obtain a perfect fit for your head. The mechanism adjusts automatically for comfort.
Using very high frequency modulation(RF) for the transmission link ensures sharp clear reception.
This smart electronic circuit ensures that the audio input level is automatically adjusted to the right level, preventing distortion and preserving your listening enjoyment.
IR wireless transmission allows you to be free from the hassles of cables.
The headphone set incorporates facilities for recharging the batteries.
Sound
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Convenience
Power
Inner Carton
Outer Carton
Packaging dimensions