    Wireless hi-fi headphones

    SHC2000/00
      These full-size rechargeable infrared cordless headphones combine quality and convenience for either TV or music enjoyment in your home.

      These full-size rechargeable infrared cordless headphones combine quality and convenience for either TV or music enjoyment in your home. See all benefits

      These full-size rechargeable infrared cordless headphones combine quality and convenience for either TV or music enjoyment in your home. See all benefits

      These full-size rechargeable infrared cordless headphones combine quality and convenience for either TV or music enjoyment in your home. See all benefits

        IR wireless

        For TV

        • Adjustable fit
        • Infrared transmission

        Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

        The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.

        Self adjusting inner headband ensures a comfortable fit

        The inner headband of these Philips headphones makes it easy to obtain a perfect fit for your head. The mechanism adjusts automatically for comfort.

        High-frequency RF ensures clear and sharp reception

        Using very high frequency modulation(RF) for the transmission link ensures sharp clear reception.

        ALC helps prevent audible distortion of input signals

        This smart electronic circuit ensures that the audio input level is automatically adjusted to the right level, preventing distortion and preserving your listening enjoyment.

        IR wireless transmission provides freedom of movement

        IR wireless transmission allows you to be free from the hassles of cables.

        Reduces costs by using rechargeable batteries

        The headphone set incorporates facilities for recharging the batteries.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          closed
          Magnet type
          Ferrite
          Frequency response
          18 - 20 000  Hz
          Sensitivity
          108  dB
          Speaker diameter
          32  mm

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Effective range
          7  m
          Carrier frequency range
          2.3 (L) - 2.8 (R)  MHz
          Channel separation
          >30  dB
          Modulation
          FM

        • Convenience

          Operating time
          +/- 15 hours

        • Power

          Power supply headphone
          2 x 1.5 V NiMH R03/AAA
          Power supply transmitter
          AC/DC adapter 12V/200mA

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          5.0852  kg
          Height
          24.2  cm
          Length
          42.9  cm
          Nett weight
          3.666  kg
          Tare weight
          1.4192  kg
          Width
          30.6  cm

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          11.0365  kg
          Height
          51.5  cm
          Length
          44.5  cm
          Nett weight
          7.332  kg
          Tare weight
          3.7045  kg
          Width
          32.3  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          22.5  cm
          Gross weight
          .7867  kg
          Height
          10  cm
          Nett weight
          .611  kg
          Tare weight
          .1757  kg
          Width
          20.7  cm

