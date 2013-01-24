Home
      Wireless enjoyment with infrared transmission

      With Philips wireless TV headphones, you can watch your favourite programs via a consistent transmission. Enjoy long lasting comfort by the self-adjusting inner headband design. See all benefits

      Wireless Headphone

      Wireless enjoyment with infrared transmission

      With Philips wireless TV headphones, you can watch your favourite programs via a consistent transmission. Enjoy long lasting comfort by the self-adjusting inner headband design. See all benefits

      Wireless enjoyment with infrared transmission

      With Philips wireless TV headphones, you can watch your favourite programs via a consistent transmission. Enjoy long lasting comfort by the self-adjusting inner headband design. See all benefits

      Wireless Headphone

      Wireless enjoyment with infrared transmission

      With Philips wireless TV headphones, you can watch your favourite programs via a consistent transmission. Enjoy long lasting comfort by the self-adjusting inner headband design. See all benefits

        Wireless enjoyment with infrared transmission

        Rechargeble

        • Over-ear
        • Black

        Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

        The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.

        Self adjusting inner headband ensures a comfortable fit

        The inner headband of these Philips headphones makes it easy to obtain a perfect fit for your head. The mechanism adjusts automatically for comfort.

        High-frequency RF ensures clear and sharp reception

        Using very high frequency modulation(RF) for the transmission link ensures sharp clear reception.

        IR wireless transmission provides freedom of movement

        IR wireless transmission allows you to be free from the hassles of cables.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product dimensions

          Width
          18,5  cm
          Height
          19,5  cm
          Depth
          8,8  cm
          Weight
          0,28  kg

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Frequency response
          18 -20 000  Hz
          Sensitivity
          108 dB
          Speaker diameter
          32 mm

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Effective range
          7 m
          Channel separation
          > 30 dB
          Carrier frequency range
          2.3 MHz (L) - 2.8 MHz (R)
          Modulation
          FM

        • Convenience

          Operating time
          +/- 15 hours

        • Power

          Power supply headphone
          2 x 1.5 V NiMH R03/AAA
          Power supply transmitter
          AC/DC adapter 12V/200mA

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          2,5  kg
          Height
          30,5  cm
          Length
          31,5  cm
          Nett weight
          1,32  kg
          Tare weight
          1,18  kg
          Width
          25,3  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 58436 8
          Number of consumer packagings
          3

        • Packaging dimensions

          Type of shelf placement
          Dummy
          Depth
          9,8  cm
          Gross weight
          0,73  kg
          Height
          31  cm
          Nett weight
          0,44  kg
          Tare weight
          0,29  kg
          Width
          24  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 58435 1
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Dummy

